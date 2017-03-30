Donald Tusk Personally Congratulates Boyko Borisov on Winning the Elections
President of the European Council Donald Tusk personally congratulated Boyko Borisov for winning the elections against the socialist on Sunday, the press centre of GERB announced.
The two spoke during the European People’s Party (EPP) congress in Malta.
Donald Tusk stated that GERB’s victory was good news for all European leaders who have always worked excellently with Boyko Borisov as PM.
He also said that everyone at the European Council sent their congratulations for the results, and that the most important thing now was to form a working government which to stabilize the country promptly.
GERB’s leader explained to Tusk how important Europe’s support was for the country. Borisov also thanked Tusk for his appreciation and for the support in their work together so far at the European Council
