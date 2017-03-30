Bulgaria's CEC Announces Distribution of Mandates
The Central Election Commission has announced the distribution of mandates in the new Parliament.
The parliamentary group of GERB receives 95 mandates, while BSP for Bulgaria receives 80, announced the chairwoman of CEC Ivilina Alexieva, reported Focus agency.
The United Patriots – NFSB, Ataka and VMRO get 27 mandates, DPS has 26 and Volya – 12.
A total of 1,147,292 people voted for GERB and 955,490 voted for BSP.
The United Patriots won 318,513 votes, DPS – 315,976, Volya – 145,637.
No independent candidates were elected.
A total of 88,850 people voted in the square “I do not support anyone” or 2.5%.
The number of annulled ballots is 169,009 out of a total of 3,682,493.
