Bulgaria: Price of Water in Sofia To Go Up by 18% BGNES

It has been decided that theprice of water will go up by 18%, confirmed the chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov.

As announced by BNR, as of April 1, 1 cubic metre of water in Sofia will cost BGN 2.16 (VAT included).

This is BGN 0.34 more than the current price.

 

