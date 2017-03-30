Price of Water in Sofia To Go Up by 18%
BGNES
It has been decided that theprice of water will go up by 18%, confirmed the chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov.
As announced by BNR, as of April 1, 1 cubic metre of water in Sofia will cost BGN 2.16 (VAT included).
This is BGN 0.34 more than the current price.
