Bulgaria: Temporary Organisation of Traffic Introduced in Sofia in Relation to Event held at Sofia City Art Gallery

A temporary organisation of traffic is introduced in the Bulgarian capitol Sofia in relation to an event held at the Sofia City Art Gallery, the press centre of Sofia Municipality announced.

Between 08:00 and 16:00 Bulgarian time, the stay and parking is prohibited for vehicles, except for the truck loading and unloading cargo on Knyaz Aleksandar I Street, in the segment next to the paid parking of the Sofia City Art Gallery.

