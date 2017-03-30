Temporary Organisation of Traffic Introduced in Sofia in Relation to Event held at Sofia City Art Gallery
Society | March 30, 2017, Thursday // 12:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A temporary organisation of traffic is introduced in the Bulgarian capitol Sofia in relation to an event held at the Sofia City Art Gallery, the press centre of Sofia Municipality announced.
A temporary organisation of traffic is introduced in the Bulgarian capitol Sofia in relation to an event held at the Sofia City Art Gallery, the press centre of Sofia Municipality announced.
Between 08:00 and 16:00 Bulgarian time, the stay and parking is prohibited for vehicles, except for the truck loading and unloading cargo on Knyaz Aleksandar I Street, in the segment next to the paid parking of the Sofia City Art Gallery.
- » Bulgaria's Culture Ministry Announces Stance on Koprivshtitsa Issue
- » Just 10% of Disabled in Bulgaria Employed
- » Orban Drives Out Central European University
- » Movies About Claude Mone, Picasso, Joseph Brodsky During This Year 'Master of Art' Festival
- » Bulgaria's SAC Revokes Fingerprint Identification for Hospital Patients
- » MIHALKOVO: the Only Company For Naturally Aerated Water in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)