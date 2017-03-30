Koprivshtitsa Mayor Gencho Gerdanov: Koprivshtitsa’s Status as an Architectural and Historical Reserve Will Not be Removed

Business » TOURISM | March 30, 2017, Thursday // 12:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Koprivshtitsa Mayor Gencho Gerdanov: Koprivshtitsa’s Status as an Architectural and Historical Reserve Will Not be Removed File photo: EPA/BGNES

The status of Koprivchitsa as an architectural and historical reserve will not be removed, Koprivshtitsa Mayor Gencho Gerdanov, according to FOCUS News Agency in relation to the decision of the Municipal Council in Koprivshtitsa to vote on the removal of the city’s status.

The mayor assured that Koprivshtitsa will remain the same – authentic, modern, and clean.

“That is how it will be passed on to future generations,” Gencho Gerdanov said. He noted that Koprivshtitsa has been a town – museum since 1952, and after that it was pronounced as a historical and architectural reserve in 1971. Here, we are talking about this being dropped as a definition. I want to make myself clear very seriously, because there were very serious disputes at a local level. I attack the decision – to not drop the definition that Koprivshtitsa is an architectural and historical reserve,” the city mayor commented.

According to him, it has long become a symbol of Renaissance architecture. “We will do everything possible to preserve it,” Gencho Gerdanov also stated.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Koprivshtitsa, historical reserve
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria