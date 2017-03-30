President Rumen Radev: ’Koprivshtitsa Does Not Belong to Several Municipal Councilors'

In a social media post on Thursday President Rumen Radev urged all competent entities to forthwith revise or halt the decision of the municipal council in the town of Koprivshtitsa to withdraw the architectural reserve status of the town. "Any compromise in the case will be a coup against the national memory and cultural heritage of Bulgaria’’.



‘’Koprivshtitsa does not belong to several municipal officers. It belongs to Bulgaria. Koprivshtitsa is Bulgaria’’, added also the President due to the idea for change in the general rules of the city, providing the removal of the special status of the settlement and the launch of large-scale construction, which includes a track for ATVs and restoration of the ski slope near the town.



The municipal council in the town of Koprivshtitsa has voted for scrapping the town's status as a architectural reserve under the pressure of a local businessman who sees this statute as a hurdle to his business plans. His plans include large-scale construction, a ski lift, a biomass-fuelled power plant and a spa centre.



Koprivshtitsa was declared an architectural and historical reserve by a Council of Ministers act in 1971.



The city, however, is a architectural and historical reserve and plans for such a big construction must be coordinated with the government under terms for development and protection of the national architectural and historical reserve Koprivshitsa.



The investor - Radoslav Yovkov, stated that the realization of the idea to have sports complex and lift in the town will require a minimum of BGN 8M.