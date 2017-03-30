Ambassador Emma Hopkins About the New Migration Rules

British ambassador to Bulgaria Emma Hopkins stated, in an interview for bTV, quoted by BNR, that Great Britain would continue to provide safe haven to foreign nationals living there but that the rules for Bulgarians applying for jobs will change.



She added that it was understandable that many people will be disappointed by the country’s decision to leave the EU, but that Britian did not see this process as a divorce, but as a new phase in its relaitons with its European partners.



In her words, nothing has changed at this time, Bulgarian students and workers can still go to the UK, study and work there.