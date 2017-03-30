There is a Danger Fuel Prices in Bulgaria to Become Higher Than the Average
Fuels in Bulgaria may again begin to rise after the Commission for Competition Protection did not prove that there is a cartel in the industry, predicted the former MP Martin Dimitrov during an interview with radio Horizont.
Yesterday the anti - monopoly commission took measures to limit the exchange of information between the fuel retail chains.
‘’The solution here is the companies to penalize their employees when they have a contact with other companies – this shows the superficial approach by the Commission. There is a significant danger in fuel prices in Bulgaria, without taxes to become again more expensive than the average.''
The Commission for Competition Protection has obliged the six companies under investigation for being a cartel when determining end prices to stop all contacts among themselves.
- » Household Electricity Price to Rise by 1% from April 1
- » Industry in Bulgaria Has One of the Highest Profit Rates in Europe
- » Energy Ministry Reports Increase in Concession Revenue Collection
- » Koprivshtitsa Mayor Gencho Gerdanov: Koprivshtitsa’s Status as an Architectural and Historical Reserve Will Not be Removed
- » Tourism in Bulgaria Develops Properly
- » Managers Seized With Enthusiasm in March