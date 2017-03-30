There is a Danger Fuel Prices in Bulgaria to Become Higher Than the Average

Bulgaria: There is a Danger Fuel Prices in Bulgaria to Become Higher Than the Average

Fuels in Bulgaria may again begin to rise after the Commission for Competition Protection did not prove that there is a cartel in the industry, predicted the former MP Martin Dimitrov during an interview with radio Horizont.

Yesterday the anti - monopoly commission took measures to limit the exchange of information between the fuel retail chains.

 ‘’The solution here is the companies to penalize their employees when they have a contact with other companies – this shows the superficial approach by the Commission. There is a significant danger in fuel prices in Bulgaria, without taxes to become again more expensive than the average.''

The Commission for Competition Protection has obliged the six companies under investigation for being a cartel when determining end prices to stop all contacts among themselves.

