Turkey Announces End of Euphrates Shield in Syria

Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım has announced the end of the military operation Euphrates Shield in neighbouring Syria, reported Reuters.

In an interview for NTV TV channel, the PM stated that the operation has been a success and has led to gaining full control of the city of al-Bab. He added that if a future Turkish military operation becomes necessary it will be under a different name.

Earlier, the Council for National Security of Turkey also confirmed the end of the operation.

Operation Euphrates Shield started on August 24, 2016. Its purpose was to clear the northern border regions of Syria from Islamic State and create a de fact zone free of terrorists.