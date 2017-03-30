Prosecutor's Office Launches Inspection After Protests at Border

March 30, 2017, Thursday
Prosecutor's Office Launches Inspection After Protests at Border

The Prosecutor’s Office is starting an inspection after the protests at the border.

Several signals have been submitted to the Prosecutor General that, on March 24, an attempt has been made at the border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo to prevent Bulgarian citizens from voting for the new Parliament, announced the Prosecutor’s Office.

The institution does not specify who the authors of the signals are.

The press release makes it clear that there are several signals which claim that candidates for deputies made threats at the time and exercised violence against Bulgarian citizens coming to Bulgaria to vote.

According to the signals, this has been show extensively on electronic media and constitutes a crime against the political rights of citizens.

 

