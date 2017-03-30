European Open Amateur MMA Begins in Sofia

Sports | March 30, 2017, Thursday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: European Open Amateur MMA Begins in Sofia EPA/BGNES

Bulgarian Minister of Youth and Sport Daniela Dasheva has given the start to the European Open Amateur MMA for men and women in Sofia, according to BNR.

The championships have been joined by 350 athletes from 30 countries in Europe. Bulgaria is hosting a tournament at such a high level for the first time.

“I wish success to the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation in its efforts to make this sport an Olympic event”, Minister Dasheva said. “The next target is winning the bid for the World MMA Championships in 2018”, said in turn Stanislav Nedkov, President of the Bulgarian MMA Federation

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Daniela Dasheva, MMA, box, European Open Amateur MMA
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria