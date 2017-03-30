European Open Amateur MMA Begins in Sofia

Bulgarian Minister of Youth and Sport Daniela Dasheva has given the start to the European Open Amateur MMA for men and women in Sofia, according to BNR.



The championships have been joined by 350 athletes from 30 countries in Europe. Bulgaria is hosting a tournament at such a high level for the first time.



“I wish success to the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation in its efforts to make this sport an Olympic event”, Minister Dasheva said. “The next target is winning the bid for the World MMA Championships in 2018”, said in turn Stanislav Nedkov, President of the Bulgarian MMA Federation