Bulgaria: Tourism in Bulgaria Develops Properly

Tourism is a sector of Bulgarian economy which has the potential to contribute to creating jobs. It has a fair share in GDP but is also important for the development of the country’s peripheral regions, said Minister of Tourism Stela Baltova who presented data about the sector in 2016, according to BNR.

She said that last year tourism grew 11.4% on 2015. In 2016,3.81 M Bulgarians were tourists, 83.4% of them travelled in the country, and 12.9% visited foreign countries.

On the other hand, 8.25 M foreign nationals came to Bulgaria for tourism, and 2.35 M passed through its territory as transit passengers.

