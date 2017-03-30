Deputy PM Stefan Yanev: There Were no Alerts For Serious Violations that Could Discredit the Elections

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 30, 2017, Thursday // 09:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Deputy PM Stefan Yanev: There Were no Alerts For Serious Violations that Could Discredit the Elections

''The electoral process was transparent and in compliance with the law; there were no alerts for serious violations that could discredit the electoral process'', said interim Deputy PM Stefan Yanev, FOCUS News Agency reports.

It is up to the Parliament to decide whether the electoral legislation needs to be changed, he noted.

In reference to the statement of Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov that there were more vote buying-alerts in these elections, Deputy PM Yanev commented that that was a personal evaluation, “On behalf of the government, I can say that the coordination mechanism yielded results.”

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Stefan Yanev, elections
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria