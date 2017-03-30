Deputy PM Stefan Yanev: There Were no Alerts For Serious Violations that Could Discredit the Elections

''The electoral process was transparent and in compliance with the law; there were no alerts for serious violations that could discredit the electoral process'', said interim Deputy PM Stefan Yanev, FOCUS News Agency reports.



It is up to the Parliament to decide whether the electoral legislation needs to be changed, he noted.



In reference to the statement of Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov that there were more vote buying-alerts in these elections, Deputy PM Yanev commented that that was a personal evaluation, “On behalf of the government, I can say that the coordination mechanism yielded results.”