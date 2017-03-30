In March 2017, the Total Business Climate Indicator Up To 2.9% Compared to February

In March 2017, the total business climate indicator increased by 2.9 points compared to February, which was caused by the improved business climate in the industry, construction, and retail trade, a statistic of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) shows.



The composite indicator “business climate in industry” went up 2.1 point compared to a month prior in result of better evaluations and expectations of industry entrepreneurs about the business conditions of enterprises.



The composite indicator “business climate in construction” went up 8.0 points, due to the improved evaluations and expectations of construction entrepreneurs, and the composite indicator “business climate in retail trade” went up 2.4 point in result of the better evaluations and expectations of retail traders for the business conditions.



In March, the composite indicator “business climate in the service sector” retained its general level from the previous month. Managers were optimistic about the development of business, expecting for service demand to improve in the following three months.



The main factors hampering the activities of enterprises continued to be related to industry competition and the uncertain economic environment.