Donald Tusk to Pay Working Visit to Bulgaria
European council President Donald Tusk is to pay a working visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev, the press secretariat of the Bulgarian head of state has announced, quoted by BNR.
On 4 April Donald Tusk and Rumen Radev will pay a visit to the Joint Contact Centre for Police and Customs Cooperation set up by Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint.
The two will conduct an aerial survey of the facilities along Bulgaria’s southern border by helicopter and will take part in plenary talks between representatives of the Bulgarian institutions and the European Council.
- » EU To Pay More to Countries Suffering from Natural Disasters
- » EU Confirms It Accepts Great Britain's Request To Leave
- » PM Theresa May Notifies Brussels Officially of Brexit Launch
- » Scottish Parliament Supports New Referendum on Independence
- » Theresa May Signs Article 50 Letter to Trigger Brexit
- » EU Urges Hungary to Ensure Migrant Holding Camps Comply With Asylum Rules