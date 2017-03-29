Donald Tusk to Pay Working Visit to Bulgaria

European council President Donald Tusk is to pay a working visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev, the press secretariat of the Bulgarian head of state has announced, quoted by BNR.

On 4 April Donald Tusk and Rumen Radev will pay a visit to the Joint Contact Centre for Police and Customs Cooperation set up by Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint.



The two will conduct an aerial survey of the facilities along Bulgaria’s southern border by helicopter and will take part in plenary talks between representatives of the Bulgarian institutions and the European Council.