Donald Tusk to Pay Working Visit to Bulgaria

World » EU | March 29, 2017, Wednesday // 19:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Donald Tusk to Pay Working Visit to Bulgaria Photo: EPA/BGNES

European council President Donald Tusk is to pay a working visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev, the press secretariat of the Bulgarian head of state has announced, quoted by BNR.

On 4 April Donald Tusk and Rumen Radev will pay a visit to the Joint Contact Centre for Police and Customs Cooperation set up by Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint.

The two will conduct an aerial survey of the facilities along Bulgaria’s southern border by helicopter and will take part in plenary talks between representatives of the Bulgarian institutions and the European Council.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Tusk, europe, visit, Rumen Radev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria