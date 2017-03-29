Just 10% of Disabled in Bulgaria Employed
In figures released by the National Social Security Institute persons with disabilities registered in Bulgaria are 689,187, of them 281,000 at a working age, according to BNR.
In unofficial statistics only 10% of them are employed – the estimate was announced at a press conference on creating employment for persons with disabilities.
The National Action Plan for employment envisages 30 new contracts for opening jobs aimed at persons with lasting disabilities, the so-called subsidized jobs under the National Program for Employment and Training of Persons with Disabilities in more than 260 municipalities in the country.
