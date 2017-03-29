EU To Pay More to Countries Suffering from Natural Disasters

World » EU | March 29, 2017, Wednesday // 17:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU To Pay More to Countries Suffering from Natural Disasters BGNES

The EU budget will pay more money to countries which have suffered from natural disasters. The agreement was reached at the permanent representatives-level in Brussels.

The EU is nearly doubling financial aid for regions which will suffer in the future from earthquakes, floods, drought or similar natural disasters. Expenditures on recovering from damages will be covered from the European budget by up to 90%, decided the representatives of the 28 member-states in Brussels. Up to now, for some regions financial assistance reached up to 50%

The money will come from the European Regional Development Fund without changing the total amount of the budget allocated to the fund until 2020.

The statement of the Council did not make clear whether the financing of damages will mean a transfer of funds from other projects in other sectors which are not being utilised properly.

The union already supports countries damaged by disasters in a different way – via the solidarity fund which has at its disposal EUR 05. B per year.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Regional Development Fund, Solidarity Fund, earthquakes, drought, floods, budget, natural disasters
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria