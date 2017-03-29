EU Confirms It Accepts Great Britain's Request To Leave

The EU has confirmed that it accepts Great Britain’s request to leave, in spite of regretting it, stated the President of the European Council Donald Tusk on behalf of the 27 governments.

“I will not pretend that I am happy today. The paradox is that there is something positive about Brexit. It made us, the community of 27 member-states, more resolute and more united than we were before. We miss you already,” added Tusk.

There is nothing to gain from this process; this is a matter of limiting damages. The first priority in the negotiations on Brexit will be to remove uncertainties and guarantee the rights of European citizens and companies in Great Britain, stressed Tusk.