Bulgaria's Deputy PM: No Signals About Violations Corrupting Electoral Process

Deputy PM Stefan Yanev did not comment directly on the statement of Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov that, in these elections, signals about vote buying are twice more.

Yanev is satisfied with the results of the coordination mechanism for combating this vicious practice:

“We have no signals about extreme violations, about something that corrupts the electoral process. What the Prosecutor General gave as an evaluation is on the basis of his experience, on the basis of the data with which they work. On behalf of the government, I can say that the coordination mechanism yielded results. We will try to make an analysis in order to see which the good parts are so that they can continue as good practice and see where there are shortcomings.”

 

