Managers Seized With Enthusiasm in March

In March, the total business climate index increased by 2.9%, compared to February due to the improved business climate in industry, construction and retail trade, showed data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The composite index “business climate in industry” grew by 2.1%, compared to the previous month as a result of the more favourable estimates and expectations of industrial entrepreneurs about the state of enterprises. In their opinion, current industrial activity is improving and their forecast for the next three months is optimistic.

The factor which hinders businesses most continues to be the uncertain economic environment and there is an increase in its negative influence in the last month.

Managers expect that sale prices will remain at their current levels.

In March, the composite index “business climate in construction” grew by 8% due to the more favourable estimates and expectations of industrial entrepreneurs about the business state of enterprises.

The composite index “business climate in retail trade” grew by 2.4% and the composite index “business climate in services” maintained the same level as in February.