Bulgarian Political Parties To File Financial Reports By March 31

More than half of the political parties which, by law, are obliged to file their financial statements for 2016 with the National Audit Office have not done deposited their documents yet.

The deadline for submitting the financial statements together with the lists of natural persons who have made donations expires on March 31.

By Tuesday evening, a mere 73 out of 163 registered parties, which have not discontinued their activity via a ruling of the Sofia City Court made until December 31, 2016, had filed their financial statements.

By April 15, the National Audit Office will publish on its website the financial statements and the lists of donors submitted by political parties, as well as the names of the parties which have not filed financial statements and the list of parties which have received a state subsidy for the previous year.

In case financial statements are not filed, the law stipulates a penalty of between BGN 5,000 and BGN 10,000, and even the withdrawal of the state subsidy.

In case financial statements have not been filed for two consecutive years, the Sofia City Court may disband the political party.

