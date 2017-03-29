Bulgaria's SCC Fails To Launch Sarafovo Trial

Bulgaria's SCC Fails To Launch Sarafovo Trial

Yet again, the Specialised Criminal Court failed to launch the trial for the terrorist attack in Sarafovo. Again, the reason was that not all Israeli citizens who were injured in the attack were informed that they can constitute themselves as parties in the trial.

Besides the lack of contact with some of the injured persons or the heirs of the deceased in the attack at the Burgas Airport on July 18, 2012, it turned out that the Israeli citizens who declared that they want to file civil suits against the indicted in absentia Meliad Farah and Hasan Hasan have not specified what their financial demands are.

This, as well as the regular subpoenaing of about ten more people has to happen by May 31, 2017, so that the first terrorism trial in Bulgaria may be launched properly.

Because of the difficulties in contacting the tens of injured people and the heirs of the five Israelis who died in the attack, the judge on the case did not rule out a court sitting in Israel at a later stage so that foreign citizens may be questioned on the spot.

 

Sarafovo, terrorism, attack, Israel, Meliad Farah, Hasan Hasan, Burgas, airport
