SYRIZA Demands Cuts in Salaries, Expenses of Greek Deputies

In a letter to the chairman of Parliament in Athens and to the Prime Minister, SYRIZA deputies have insisted on a reduction in the salaries and expenses of parliamentary deputies.

The proposal is for a 50% cut in pensions for former deputies and ministers, a significant reduction in monthly wages, a smaller number of policemen guarding them, as well as a ban on the use of state vehicles.

“The issue is both economic and moral,” read the letter.

The topic of high deputy salaries is discussed often in Greek media and obviously creates social tension.

Now, the chairman of Parliament is expected to submit the proposal to debates and a vote at an emergency meeting.

The votes of the ruling coalition are sufficient to pass the law and they are expected to support it. Surprisingly, only deputies from the far -right Golden Dawn party announced that they will vote “for”. The rest of the parties have not reacted to the proposal yet.

 

