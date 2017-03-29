US Senate Approves Montenegro's Accession to NATO
BGNES
Montenegro is ready to become the newest member of the North Atlantic Treaty organisation after the US Senate voted by a large majority to ratify the accession of the country to the alliance, reported The New York Times, cited by Focus agency.
97 senators voted “for” and only 2 voted “against” the accession of Montenegro to NATO.
