Bulgaria: US Senate Approves Montenegro's Accession to NATO BGNES

Montenegro is ready to become the newest member of the North Atlantic Treaty organisation after the US Senate voted by a large majority to ratify the accession of the country to the alliance, reported The New York Times, cited by Focus agency.

97 senators voted “for” and only 2 voted “against” the accession of Montenegro to NATO.

Tags: NATO, Montenegro, Senate, accession
