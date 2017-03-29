Fuel Traders Receive Ban on Exchanging Information

The Commission for Competition Protection has obliged the six companies under investigation for being a cartel when determining end prices to stop all contacts among themselves.

The sanction concerns Lukoil Bulgaria EOOD, Eko Bulgaria EAD, Shell Bulgaria EAD, OMV Bulgaria OOD, NIS Petrol EOOD and Petrol AD. They have to prove within 30 days that they do not maintain contact and do not exchange information among themselves.

The ban includes employees as well who must not exchange information with their colleagues with the competition. Trade information may not be discussed within the framework of the Petrol and Gas Association either, ruled the Commission.

Companies have to guarantee within one month that they have introduced a rule for firing their employees if they do not adhere to the requirement for confidentiality of trade information.

