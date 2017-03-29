Scottish Parliament Supports New Referendum on Independence
Deputies in the Parliament in Edinburgh voted in support of the initiative of the Scottish government for the holding of a new referendum on independence.
The Parliamentary majority which includes deputies from the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Party of the Greens voted in support of the government’s demand.
There were debates on the issue on March 21 and 22 which were supposed to end with a vote but these were cancelled due to the attacks on the Westminster Bridge.in London.
69 deputies voted “for” a new referendum, while 59 deputies from the Conservative and Labour parties and the Liberal Democrats Party voted “against”.
