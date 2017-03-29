Movies About Claude Mone, Picasso, Joseph Brodsky During This Year 'Master of Art' Festival

For the second consecutive year the festival for documentaries dedicated to arts, Master of Art will present the premiere for Bulgaria international works between 20 and 30 April and the place is Lumière Cinema.

Among the titles this year are films dedicated to famous artists such as Claude Mone, Yeronimus Bosh, Picasso, Ian Fleming, Yosif Brodski, Deyvid Linch and many others.

Master of Art is the first international Film Festival on the Balkans for art documentaries. Presenting the best documentaries produced after 2013 in the field of music and dance, theatre and cinema, visual arts and photography, architecture and design, and literature, the MofA Film Festival aims to introduce the contemporary trends to the Bulgarian audience.



The mission of MofA Film Festival is to provide an alternative that defies pop culture content by presenting documentaries – independent films and television productions, to create a venue for professionals in the field of documentary, music, dance, theatre, visual arts, photography, architecture and literature to meet and contribute to mutual dialogue and cooperation.



To establish itself as a forum that provides opportunity for young art school talents to further develop and stimulate their creative performance.



We will have the chance to see documentary movies about dance, theater, cinema, art and photography, architecture and design, literature, video art and advertising, as well as two new festival fields - art installations and so-called ‘protest art’.



Master of Art Film Festival is organised by Spotlight production company, The National Palace of Culture and ‘’Master of Art’’ foundation.



The festival funds are raised by participation fees, financial subsidies, donations, sponsorship and advertising.



