European Left Hails Consolidation of Left Vote in Bulgaria

The Party of European Socialists (PES) congratulates its Bulgarian member party, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), for the strong result they achieved during the snap general elections in Bulgaria last Sunday, according to BTA.



''The Bulgarian Socialists doubled the strength of their parliamentary group, jumping from 39 to 80 seats'', the office of PES President Sergei Stanishev said.



"Securing 80 seats out of 240 is a strong success for the BSP and for the PES. We see a clear trend and a strong demand for social justice in Bulgaria, with voters trusting BSP as the only genuine force on the left," added Stanishev.



According to his words being the voice of almost one million people entails great responsibility and BSP will have to be a key player in the upcoming period, when both the future of the European Union and Brexit negotiations will be high on the agenda.



''At the same time, Bulgaria will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU from January 2018. This is a great opportunity for socialists in Bulgaria to push for a more united Europe, a more social Europe, and more solidarity and social justice - things which conservatives across Europe have failed to deliver so far," he said.