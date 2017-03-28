EU Urges Hungary to Ensure Migrant Holding Camps Comply With Asylum Rules

Hungary must ensure that its new policy of detaining migrants on its border does not break EU rules on protecting people in need of asylum, the European Commission said on Tuesday as the legislation came into force, Reuters reported.



The European Commissioner in charge of migration issues said the government has agreed to work with EU experts regarding the legislation under which migrants will be held in camps while their asylum requests are processed.



''The European principles have been jointly and unanimously agreed by all member states and should therefore be respected and implemented by everyone too."



The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR has said Hungary will be breaking international and EU law if it detains children. The law means anyone above the age of 14 will be held in shipping containers on the border.



Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday that the law would force all migrants "to go through an unfair fast track procedure while detained in a transit zone."