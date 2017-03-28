ABV - Movement 21 Coalition Says Election Result "Disappointing"

ABV party leader Konstantin Prodanov called the election result of the ABV - Movement 21 coalition "disappointing" and falling "a long way short of the parties' potential". The coalition took 1.55 per cent of all votes, according to BNR.



Prodanov thanked the 55,000 voters who saw the centre-left coalition as something authentic and backed it in Sunday's parliamentary elections. "They give us grounds to believe that we should go forward," he told a news conference on Tuesday.



He said he had received quite a few alerts to vote rigging, especially during the vote count. Also, the coalition did not have enough time to reach out to people. The ABV National Council is expected to analyse the election result on Saturday.