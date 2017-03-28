366,800 Bulgarians Traveled Abroad in February
The growth rate is highest for the following destinations: Austria – 54.8 percent, Romania – 52.5 percent, France – 45.1 percent, Italy – 41.5 percent.
366,800 Bulgarians traveled abroad in February, which is 30.4 percent up on the same month of last year, according to National Statistical Institute data.
At the same time Bulgarians have been travelling less to the Russian Federation - a 6 percent drop, the UK – 4.6 percent, the US – 2.6 percent etc.
