366,800 Bulgarians Traveled Abroad in February

Business » TOURISM | March 28, 2017, Tuesday // 20:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 366,800 Bulgarians Traveled Abroad in February

366,800 Bulgarians traveled abroad in February, which is 30.4 percent up on the same month of last year, according to National Statistical Institute data.

The growth rate is highest for the following destinations: Austria – 54.8 percent, Romania – 52.5 percent, France – 45.1 percent, Italy – 41.5 percent.

At the same time Bulgarians have been travelling less to the Russian Federation - a 6 percent drop, the UK – 4.6 percent, the US – 2.6 percent etc. 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: travel, National Statistical Institute
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria