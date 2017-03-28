Russia's FM: After Bulgaria's Elections, No One Is Talking About Russian Interference

The topic of Russia’s interference in the elections of European countries is absurd, stated to TASS the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Meshkov.

Meshkov commented on the presumed participation of Moscow in the election process of several EU member-states as follows:

“The topic of Russian interference in elections in European countries is constantly present and it is becoming tiresome. If our colleagues think that Russia has interfered and has achieved concrete results, then we can state that all elections, regardless of how they end in any European country, are a result of Russian interference,” said Meshkov.

But in case of the defeat of the party which is for cooperation with Russia, no one is talking of Russian interference.

“The situation after the elections in Holland and Bulgaria is blatantly obvious. Nobody is talking of Russian interference,” stressed Meshkov.