Russia's FM: After Bulgaria's Elections, No One Is Talking About Russian Interference

World » RUSSIA | March 28, 2017, Tuesday // 17:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia's FM: After Bulgaria's Elections, No One Is Talking About Russian Interference BGNES

The topic of Russia’s interference in the elections of European countries is absurd, stated to TASS the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Meshkov.

Meshkov commented on the presumed participation of Moscow in the election process of several EU member-states as follows:

“The topic of Russian interference in elections in European countries is constantly present and it is becoming tiresome. If our colleagues think that Russia has interfered and has achieved concrete results, then we can state that all elections, regardless of how they end in any European country, are a result of Russian interference,” said Meshkov.

But in case of the defeat of the party which is for cooperation with Russia, no one is talking of Russian interference.

“The situation after the elections in Holland and Bulgaria is blatantly obvious. Nobody is talking of Russian interference,” stressed Meshkov.

 

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, europe, Russia, Alexey Meshkov, interference, Holland, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria