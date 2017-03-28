Balkan Turks Federation To Sue Bulgaria

The Edirne-based Balkan Turks Federation will sue Bulgaria for violating the right of outmigrants to vote in the elections for Bulgaria’s Parliament, reported BGNES.

The case will be reviewed by a Bulgarian court first and, if its decision is unsatisfactory, it will be referred to the European Court of Human Right in Strasbourg, stated the chairman of the organisation Nedim Dönmez.

The most influential outmigrant organisation Bal-Göç in Bursa expressed similar intentions on Monday.

Dönmez stressed that it was completely possible to receive a maximum of 95,000 votes from Turkey but the reason for the weak vote this time is the drastic reduction of the number of sections.

“A mere 30,000 people managed to vote in the 35 sections because of the last-minute decision that declarations be filled on the spot and in Cyrillic. We did not have the opportunity to challenge this decision because of the holidays and the voting process was a torture for people. If, in previous elections, 1,500 people voted in a single section, now, a mere 500 managed to do that. Too many of our people did not manage to get to the urns at all and turned back,” stated Dönmez.