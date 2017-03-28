Bulgaria's SAC Revokes Fingerprint Identification for Hospital Patients

Society » HEALTH | March 28, 2017, Tuesday // 16:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's SAC Revokes Fingerprint Identification for Hospital Patients BGNES

Bulgaria’s Supreme Administrative Court has annulled finally the regulation for the admitting and discharge of patients from hospitals only after fingerprint identification.

The announcement will be published tomorrow after the personal data of the five members of the court is erased.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fingerprint identification, hospitals, patients, health, Supreme Administrative Court
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria