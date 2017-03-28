Bulgaria's SAC Revokes Fingerprint Identification for Hospital Patients
BGNES
Bulgaria’s Supreme Administrative Court has annulled finally the regulation for the admitting and discharge of patients from hospitals only after fingerprint identification.
The announcement will be published tomorrow after the personal data of the five members of the court is erased.
