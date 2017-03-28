Turkey Spying on Its Citizens in Germany

There has been another scandal between Germany and Turkey after it became clear that Ankara is spying on its citizens in the Federal Republic.

Under German laws, however, foreign spying which harms the interests of the German state is punishable. Respecting basic human freedom and the inviolability of all German and foreign citizens living peacefully in the country are among the interests of the state.

330 Turks living in Germany and 200 living in the EU, associations and schools of the Turkish diaspora are being spied on by Turkish intelligence. This became clear from a list presented personally by the Chief of the Turkish Intelligence Hakan Fidan to his German counterpart Bruno Kahl at the Munich Security Conference in February.

Fidan asked his German partners for help. The list contains names and addresses, e-mails, phone numbers and even photos.

Instead of offering cooperation, however, Bruno Kahl immediately notified the German government.

“They have to know that they take a risk of being repressed and even jailed if they travel to their country,” explained Kahl to journalists.

The accusation of the Turkish intelligence is that the people spied on have links to Gulen’s movement.

German intelligence, however, does not cooperate with foreign governments and regimes in pursuing their internal political aims but only if it is a matter of combating terrorism, explained Kahl.