DOST Demands Cassation of Bulgaria's Snap Elections

BGNES

DOST want a cassation of the snap elections on the grounds that the constitutional rights of Bulgarians abroad have been violated.

The leader of DOST Lutvi Mestan insists that the Prosecutor General revoke the immunity of Valery Simeonov, Krasimir Karakachanov, as well as of BSP and GERB representatives.

According to Mestan, they acted in an organised criminal group which prevented the vote of Bulgarian citizens in Turkey.

“Because, if these activities had not been unlawful, DOST would have been represented in the 44th Parliament, therefore, this Parliament is not representative from the point of view of real attitudes in Bulgarian society. For us, any option for the forming of a government within the framework of the 44th Parliament with the participation of radical nationalist organisations, described by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in a special report as fascist, is categorically not acceptable.”

 

