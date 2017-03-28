Slavi Trifonov: I Am Being Subjected to Censorship

TV show host Slavi Trifonov claims that he is being subjected to censorship due to the fact that his show on Monday evening was taken off air by bTV. Instead of last night’s edition, the TV channel aired an older edition of the show. Earlier on Monday, the showman circulated an open letter to politicians reminding them of the referendum organised by him last year. On Tuesday, Trifonov told live what the unaired edition contained.

“There was a reading of the letter by an editor, not by me. After that, immediately, came the national anthem sung by 15,000 people at Wembley arena. After that I say: ’Now, you will see the actors’ night.’ This is the show. There is nothing else in it. The entire case is related to the reading of the letter.”

Slavi Trifonov said that, this afternoon, there will be a shooting of a new edition of the show targeted at freedom of speech.

bTV claim that the show host made an attempt to use the channel for the purposes of his private political campaign.

“No matter how decent his cause is, bTV cannot and will not accept any deviation from its political neutrality. This is one of the cornerstones of our success as a leading media in Bulgaria,” announced bTV.