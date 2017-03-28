Ninova: BSP Got Best Result Since 2009

This is the best result we have gotten since the parliamentary elections in 2009, state BSP leader Korneliya Ninova.

2009 – 17%, 2013 – 26%, 2014 – 15%, 2016 – presidential elections – 25% and now 27.20% support. Thus, despite our loss, this is the best result for BSP, said Ninova.

We have doubled the number of deputies from the previous Parliament; we have deputes where we haven’t had deputies so far, boasted Ninova. We are the leaders in 7 large regional centres. We are proud of our result in Sofia – a 15% increase, compared to 2014. There is a 15% jump in regional centres. The most serious impression is created by the fact that we have serious growth in regional centres and Sofia – places where we have always had difficulties. Another good achievement is among people with higher education – 15%, added Ninova.

“Consolidation on the left is a fact. We managed to unite over 950,000 Bulgarians around the left alternative. There is a complex ratio of powers in Parliament. We confirm that we will not take part in a government formed by GERB,” concluded Ninova.

 

