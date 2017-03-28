Bulgaria's Gross Foreign Debt Decrease by EUR 200 M at Beginning of 2017
BGNES
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
At the end of January 2017, the gross foreign debt of Bulgaria amounted to EUR 33,4475 B (70.7% of forecast GDP), registering a decrease of EUR 195 M (0.6%), compared to the end of the previous year when foreign debt amounted to EUR 34,6425 B (73.1% of GDP).
On an annual basis, however, the foreign debt of the country grew in January by EUR 856,9 M (an increase of 2.6%), compared to January 2016 when foreign debt amounted to EUR 33,5906 M, showed BNB data.
- » Europe's Largest Banks Declare 26% of Profits in Tax Havens
- » BNB: Deposits Increased By Over 7% in February
- » Foreign Direct Investments in Bulgaria Up By 92% in January
- » ECB: Euro Zone Survey Data Point to Robust First Quarter
- » BNB To Issue Gold Commemorative Epiphany Coin
- » Fewer Bulgarians Become Indebted, Debt Amount Grows
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)