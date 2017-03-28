Bulgaria's Gross Foreign Debt Decrease by EUR 200 M at Beginning of 2017

Business » FINANCE | March 28, 2017, Tuesday // 14:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Gross Foreign Debt Decrease by EUR 200 M at Beginning of 2017 BGNES

At the end of January 2017, the gross foreign debt of Bulgaria amounted to EUR 33,4475 B (70.7% of forecast GDP), registering a decrease of EUR 195 M (0.6%), compared to the end of the previous year when foreign debt amounted to EUR 34,6425 B (73.1% of GDP).

On an annual basis, however, the foreign debt of the country grew in January by EUR 856,9 M (an increase of 2.6%), compared to January 2016 when foreign debt amounted to EUR 33,5906 M, showed BNB data.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: foreign debt, BNB, GDP
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria