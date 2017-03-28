CEC Receiving Final Election Papers

Bulgaria: CEC Receiving Final Election Papers

The Central Election Commission is receiving the last protocols from section commissions.

After all papers are received, the commission will carry out a second check.

It is only after that that the mandates received by parties and coalitions will be announced.

The names of elected deputies will become clear at the beginning of next week at the latest, announced the spokesperson of CEC.

