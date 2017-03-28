Heating, Hot Water Prices To Jump By Up to 37% in April
BGNES
The 29.63% increase in gas prices in April will be discussed at an open meeting at the energy regulator.
Electricity prices will also increase by 1%.
It has already become clear that this will lead to an increase in the prices of heating and hot water of between 18 and 37%.
For Sofia the increase will be 22.7%
The greatest increase in prices is in Pleven – 37% and the smallest in Veliko Tarnovo – 17.9%.
