Heating, Hot Water Prices To Jump By Up to 37% in April

The 29.63% increase in gas prices in April will be discussed at an open meeting at the energy regulator.

Electricity prices will also increase by 1%.

It has already become clear that this will lead to an increase in the prices of heating and hot water of between 18 and 37%.

For Sofia the increase will be 22.7%

The greatest increase in prices is in Pleven – 37% and the smallest in Veliko Tarnovo – 17.9%.