Serbia's PM: Bulgaria Is Scared By Serbia's Progress

Serbian PM Aleksandar Vučić has stated that Bulgaria is “scared by the progress” of Serbia and this is the reason that it refused to give under concession Sofia Airport.

“So far, 25 companies have filed documents for the concession of Belgrade Airport and they will participate in the tender. There has never been such a race. Sofia gave up because it saw how successful we are at this stage.

On March 21, Transport Minister Hristo Alexiev stated that he would request that the Council of Ministers stop the concession procedure for Sofia Airport, citing an expert analysis that under the current concession state interests are not protected.