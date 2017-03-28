Serbia's PM: Bulgaria Is Scared By Serbia's Progress

Business | March 28, 2017, Tuesday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Serbia's PM: Bulgaria Is Scared By Serbia's Progress BGNES

Serbian PM Aleksandar Vučić has stated that Bulgaria is “scared by the progress” of Serbia and this is the reason that it refused to give under concession Sofia Airport.

“So far, 25 companies have filed documents for the concession of Belgrade Airport and they will participate in the tender. There has never been such a race. Sofia gave up because it saw how successful we are at this stage.

On March 21, Transport Minister Hristo Alexiev stated that he would request that the Council of Ministers stop the concession procedure for Sofia Airport, citing an expert analysis that under the current concession state interests are not protected. 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Aleksandar Vucic, Sofia Airport, Belgrade, concession
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria