David Davis, Brexit Secretary: Policy to be Managed According to the Needs of UK Economy

David Davis, Brexit secretary, has confirmed that the government will not seek to cap the number of EU migrants working in the UK after Brexit, saying that migration would be managed according to the needs of the economy.

Mr Davis said that the EU migration policy would be set according to the national interest, adding: “From time to time we’ll need more, from time to time we’ll need fewer migrants.

“The simple truth is that we have to manage this problem,” he said. “You’ve got industry dependent on migrants, you’ve got social welfare, the National Health Service — you have to make sure they continue to work.”

