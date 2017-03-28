OSCE and PACE Assessments of Parliamentary Elections

Bulgaria: OSCE and PACE Assessments of Parliamentary Elections EPA/BGNES

Limiting the number of polling stations in countries outside the EU and the prohibition of using languages other than Bulgarian during the election campaign are said to be part of the problems that international observers from OSCE and PACE reported on election day, quoted by BNR.

This is clear from the preliminary report of the two organizations that came out with comments on the transparency of early parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Observers say that many of the recommendations of the Venice Commission and the Council of Europe were not taken into account in the Bulgarian Election Code.

Observers also say that during the election campaign, some parties used provocative and xenophobic rhetoric against Roma and Turkish communities. However, the elections passed transparently, OSCE and PACE say.

