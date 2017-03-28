Berlin Airport Ground Staff Agree Pay Deal After Strikes
EPA/BGNES
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Germany's Verdi union has agreed a three-year pay deal for its 2,000 workers at Berlin's airports, ending the threat of further strikes after industrial action caused the cancellation of some 2,000 flights in recent weeks, the union said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Germany's Verdi union has agreed a three-year pay deal for its 2,000 workers at Berlin's airports, ending the threat of further strikes after industrial action caused the cancellation of some 2,000 flights in recent weeks, the union said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The pay deal, achieved after mediation, envisages a 14 percent rise over three years in several steps, and an increase in the hourly wage as well as improvements in workers' contracts, Verdi said in a statement.
The deal still has to be approved by union members.
No statement was immediately available from the employer side.
- » David Davis, Brexit Secretary: Policy to be Managed According to the Needs of UK Economy
- » Northern Ireland Can Leave the UK For Europe
- » Le Pen: EU Will Die, Globalists Will Be Defeated
- » Five Bulgarians Injured in Bus Crash in Hungary
- » José Manuel Barroso: Brexit Talks Will Fail Without Compromise
- » EU Leaders Sign New Declaration 60 years After Signature of Treaty of Rome
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)