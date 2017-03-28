Berlin Airport Ground Staff Agree Pay Deal After Strikes

Germany's Verdi union has agreed a three-year pay deal for its 2,000 workers at Berlin's airports, ending the threat of further strikes after industrial action caused the cancellation of some 2,000 flights in recent weeks, the union said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The pay deal, achieved after mediation, envisages a 14 percent rise over three years in several steps, and an increase in the hourly wage as well as improvements in workers' contracts, Verdi said in a statement.

The deal still has to be approved by union members.

No statement was immediately available from the employer side.

