EC to Provide More Help to Bulgaria For Protection of External EU Borders

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 28, 2017, Tuesday // 07:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EC to Provide More Help to Bulgaria For Protection of External EU Borders EPA/BGNES

In a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has expressed readiness of the Commission to examine the long-term needs of Bulgaria for effective guarding of the external borders of the EU and the allocation of additional funding, according to BNR.

Juncker's letter is a response to the calls made by the head of state in Brussels and to a letter sent by President Radev to the European institutions. The Bulgarian president has repeatedly called for the adoption of common EU crisis action plan and for providing additional funding to boost the protection of Bulgarian borders.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jean Claude-Juncker, European Commission, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria