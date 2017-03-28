EC to Provide More Help to Bulgaria For Protection of External EU Borders

In a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has expressed readiness of the Commission to examine the long-term needs of Bulgaria for effective guarding of the external borders of the EU and the allocation of additional funding, according to BNR.



Juncker's letter is a response to the calls made by the head of state in Brussels and to a letter sent by President Radev to the European institutions. The Bulgarian president has repeatedly called for the adoption of common EU crisis action plan and for providing additional funding to boost the protection of Bulgarian borders.