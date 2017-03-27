Britain Extends Talks to End N. Ireland Stalemate
File photo: EPA/BGNES
The British government on Monday gave Northern Ireland's squabbling parties extra time to reach a deal to end their stalemate and form a power-sharing executive, after a deadline to do so expired, AFP reported.
"We now have a short window of opportunity," Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire said in Belfast, adding that the parties had "a short few weeks".
