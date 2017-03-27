Britain Extends Talks to End N. Ireland Stalemate

World | March 27, 2017, Monday // 20:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Britain Extends Talks to End N. Ireland Stalemate File photo: EPA/BGNES

The British government on Monday gave Northern Ireland's squabbling parties extra time to reach a deal to end their stalemate and form a power-sharing executive, after a deadline to do so expired, AFP reported.

"We now have a short window of opportunity," Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire said in Belfast, adding that the parties had "a short few weeks".

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: London, ireland
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria