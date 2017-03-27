New Early Elections During This or Next year Would Have Serious Political Consequences

''New early elections in Bulgaria during this or the next year would have serious political consequences'', commented political scientist Prof Antoniy Galabov, according to Focus News.



“The first opportunity for such a scenario to happen without it having a devastating effect for the country is during the autumn of next year, and this is so not only because of Bulgaria’s EU presidency, but mostly because of the agenda of the Bulgarian society itself,” Professor Antoniy Galabov commented.



According to him, it currently important to achieve a reasonable framework for a coalition agreement, a format in which the governing of the country could increase its efficiency.



He also said that coalition agreement is especially important during the current 5-party parliament, as it would outline the zones of disagreement, but also the borders of this majority