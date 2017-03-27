Voting Of Turks Abroad in Constitutional Referendum Begins

Voting Of Turks Abroad in Constitutional Referendum Begins

Voting of Turkish citizens abroad in the referendum for constitutional amendments on April 16 started on Monday.

Voting sections have been opened at Turkey’s border cross checkpoints and in Europe, at airports and ports.

A voting section has also been opened at Kapıkule at the border with Bulgaria. The first voters have already exercised their right to vote, reported the Turkish Central Election Commission.

Voting sections for Turkish citizens abroad have been opened at a total of 31 border cross checkpoints. The voting sections are open 24 hours and will finish operating at the end of the election day.

It is expected that a lot of Turkish citizens from European countries will use their leave not in the summer but in April in order to vote in the referendum due to which intense traffic is expected at the borders with Bulgaria.

According to the Central Election Commission, there are about 3 million Turkish voters abroad. Sections will be opened at diplomatic mission in 57 countries including Bulgaria.

