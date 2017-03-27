Slavi Trifonov to Politicians: I Give You Two Weeks

A few hours after the first official results from the snap parliamentary elections became known, TV show host Slavi Trifonov threatened the new Parliament with protests unless, in two weeks, it starts working on amendments to the Electoral Code related to the referendum initiated by his team on mandatory voting, a majoritarian system and reduction of party subsidies.

“If, in two weeks, you do not start working on this issue, at the beginning of the third week, I will come to the building of Parliament in order to seek my civil rights,” wrote Trifonov in an open letter circulated to the media.

The referendum was held on November 6, together with the first round of the presidential elections, but it did not collect a sufficient number of votes in order to become compulsory.

Some of the parties, including the winner of the snap elections GERB, stated, however, that the opinion of nearly 3.5 million citizens who participated in the referendum must be respected and the Electoral Code must be amended.